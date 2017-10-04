Flat fire in Peterborough after arson attack

A flat in Peterborough caught fire following an arson attack.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Yaxley were called to Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Vale, at 10.21am yesterday (Tuesday, October 3).

Crews arrived to find a fire in a kitchen on the first floor.

Using breathing apparatus and one hose reel, firefighters extinguished the fire before returning to their stations by 13.30pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.