Flag poles to move from Peterborough Town Hall roof

Three flag poles will become focal points on Bridge Street after they are moved from the Town Hall roof.

The flagpoles - which are currently located on the roof of the Town Hall - will be relocated onto Bridge Street itself, just to the right of the Town Hall entrance, in front of Le Petit Four restaurant.

There will be one 10 metre centre pole and two eight metre poles on either side. The same flags will be flown: The Union Flag, the St George’s Cross and the Peterborough Armorial Crest.

Work will start on Monday.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development said: “The flags are an important part of city life and are used to visibly demonstrate Peterborough’s support for landmark and civic events. The new location will be much better for civic occasions including Remembrance Day, as the flags will be directly opposite the War Memorial.

“The relocation is also taking place as their current position on top of the Town Hall roof is difficult to access and when raised, the flags are hard for people to view from the ground. In addition, when the council move offices to Fletton Quays, it will no longer have day to day access to the roof area.”