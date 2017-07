A Peterborough man has become the first person to complete 200 parkruns.

Paul Stevenette (52) of Longthorpe completed his 200th 5km run at Ferry Meadows last Saturday. Peterborough parkrun has been running at the country park since August 2013.

Paul, the histopathology manager at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet people and improve your health and fitness.”