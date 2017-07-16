First month of crackdown sees 184 on the spot fines issued

A crackdown on the streets of Fenland has seen 184 ‘on the spot’ fines served on offenders in its first month of operation.

Tidy Fenland was launched by Fenland District Council on June 1 in response to public calls for more enforcement against people damaging the local environment with littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

Perpetrators are being hit with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of £75 (£65 if paid within 21 days). Of the FPNs issued, 183 were for littering and one for dog fouling.

Cllr Peter Murphy, council portfolio holder for the environment, said: “It not only blights our towns and villages, and spoils people’s enjoyment of our district, but the cleansing of Fenland costs taxpayers £1,000 a day.”