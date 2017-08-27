First dance leads to 60 years of marriage for Peterborough couple

Having been behind the camera for many years as the chief photographer for the then Peterborough Evening Telegraph, the tables were turned on Jack Brindley and his wife Marjorie as they posed in their garden to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

The couple toasted their diamond wedding at The Cuckoo in Alwalton with their sons Steven and David, and Jack said the secret of their marriage was: “We’ve always been too busy to fall out!”

Marjorie (81) and Jack (85) of Orton Waterville first met at a dance in Congleton, Cheshire. Marjorie said: “We danced then he drove me home.”

The couple married on Jack’s 25th birthday and have since had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.