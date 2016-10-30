Firms support new Angel Fair at Thorpe Hall Hospice

Firms across the area have offered their support for a charity Christmas fair which will help families of terminally ill people this season.

New for 2016, the Angel Christmas Fair, founded by Lady Victoria Leatham, will be held at Thorpe Hall Hospice on December 3 and 4. More than 50 stalls are already confirmed and all proceeds are going to Sue Ryder, which provides palliative care.

To support the event, local businesses have sponsored large wicker angels which will be lit at night and will welcome guests to the Grade I listed hall throughout the event and are where the fair got its name. Sponsors will then keep their angels on display throughout the festive season.

Among the supporters are main sponsors Remark, Audi Peterborough, Dawson’s of Stamford, The George Hotel in Stamford and estate agent Strutt and Parker, which has offices across the area.

Strutt and Parker spokesman Anna Cole said: “We are very proud to be supporting The Angel Fair in support of the Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall Hospice. The hospice provides incredible care to its patients and support to their families which they cannot do without the continued help and support from fundraising events such as this.”

Among the stalls are Peachy Belts based in Knossington which has recently launched a new range of belts which will be available as gifts or accessories for the Christmas party season.

All traders will give 10 per cent of their profits to the fair.

The event will launch with a Champagne reception for sponsors on December 2, from 6pm. Additional tickets to the reception will also be available at £25 per person with Champagne donated by long-term supporters Hambleton Hall.

Lady Victoria said: “The hospice has supported many families in Peterborough and Stamford over the years and the nurses really are the embodiment of angels. We hope the fair will help to support them in the future.”

The Angel Fair will be open to everyone on December 3 and 4 from 10am to 4pm. Entry costs £5 per person.

For more information, to sponsor an angel or to buy tickets to the champagne reception, e-mail victoria.leatham@me.com.

l The hospice will also host its annual free Lights of Love carol concert at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on Sunday, December 11, from 6pm. The focus is to give guests the opportunity to remember, reflect and celebrate the lives of people close to them.

The centrepiece will, as usual, be Thorpe Hall’s Lights of Love trees, decked out with messages of love. Peterborough Concert Band will be playing a selection of favourite carols.