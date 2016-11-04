Fireworks traffic warning ahead of Peterborough display

Thousands of people are expected to attend a spectacular fire work display in the city on Saturday - but they are being warned about heavy traffic as a result.

The annual Firework Fiesta will be held at the East of England Showground with rockets being launched at 7.30pm. Along with the fireworks, there will be a funfair, bonfire and other stalls.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend, and a new traffic plan has been put in place. Cars and vehicles can enter the Showground from Loch Lomond Way, off Oundle Road and from Dunblane Drive, off the Orton Parkway. Separate car parks and pay points for entry to Firework Fiesta will be available for each entry point.

At the end of the evening visitors will be able to leave by three exit points: Loch Lomond Way, Dunblane Drive and the A1.

All routes in and out of the showground will be one-way.

Pedestrians who will be able to enter and leave via Gate 5A off Loch Lomond Drive and Gate 13 off Dunblane Drive. A taxi drop off and collection point has been arranged opposite the Harvester Inn off Oundle Road.

Tickets are still available for the charity event costing £7 for adults and £3 for children in advance, or £10 for adults and £5 for children on the gate.

For tickets, or more information, visit www.fireworkfiesta.com/