Fireworks sparkle but no fire at fiesta

The fireworks went off with a bang at the city’s biggest display - but the wind blew out any chance of a bonfire as thousands gathered for a spectacular night out.

The Firework Fiesta at the East of England Showground took place on Saturday night, with a record crowd watching the display.

Firework Fiesta at the East of England Showground. Visitors at the fairground EMN-160611-115302009

Eric Dickens, chairman of the organising committee said: “It was a fantastic success. We had a record crowd of more than 10,000 last year, and we beat that this year.

“We could not light the bonfire because of the strong winds, but it stayed dry, and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. The traffic was not as big a problem as in previous years, as we opened another exit and entry. Most of the traffic was out in 40 minutes, compared to one and a half hours in previous years. We are now counting the money to give to local good causes.”

Firework Fiesta at the East of England Showground. Crowd shots EMN-160611-115347009

Firework Fiesta at the East of England Showground. The firework display EMN-160611-115432009

Firework Fiesta at the East of England Showground. The firework display EMN-160611-115444009

Firework Fiesta at the East of England Showground. The firework display EMN-160611-115456009

Firework Fiesta at the East of England Showground. The firework display EMN-160611-115507009