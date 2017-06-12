Fireworks bring a fiesta for charities

The annual Firework Fiesta event has raised more than £20,000 for 26 good causes.

Donations were given from The Rotary Club Of Peterborough Minster and The Round Table Club of Peterborough at Peterborough Milton Golf Club, in front of Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox and mayoress Cllr Judy Fox.

One good cause to benefit with £1,000 was Halle’s Wish, a charity raising £55,000 for Halle Heriot of Newborough.

The money will pay for surgery to help banish her pain and hopefully enable her to walk unaided for the first time.

On receiving the cheque, mum Fran said: “I was literally blown away. ” On Friday, June 16, Children of the Revolution are playing at a charity gig at The Fleet in Fletton to raise money for Halle. For tickets, email halleswish@outlook.com.