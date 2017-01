Revellers welcomed 2017 in with fireworks and fizz in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square.

While there were no official celebrations organised in Peterborough to take place as the clocks struck midnight, dozens of residents gathered in the city centre to celebrate the start of the new year.

New Year's Eve celebrations on Cathedral Square EMN-170101-151750009

Flares were set off, champagne sprayed and families lit sparklers as crowds enjoyed the impromptu festivities.

