Firefighters were called to a house fire in Whittlesey last night.

All the occupants of the house were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue reported that they were safe and well but were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The fire happened in Stonald Road which was closed for several hours. Fenland Police Tweeted a thank you for the quick response of the fire crews and a passer-by who raised the alarm.