Firefighters spend over five hours battling Yaxley arson attack

Fire crews spent more than five hours tackling a blaze caused by arsonist in Yaxley yesterday.

Crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Ramsey and Whittlesey were called to a fire in the derelict building at an old mushroom farm in Station Road at 4.04pm on Monday June 12.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two covering jets, a Multistar appliance and set up a water shuttle to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 9.21pm.

Crews returned this morning to inspect the site.

Station Commander Gavin Hammond said the cause was arson and warned: “Deliberate fires put lives at risk.”

Anyone with information about the arson should call police on 101 or Crimestopper, anonymously, on 0800 555111.