Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze after arson attack

Fire crews spent four hours tackling an arson attack at a property in Wisbech yesterday.

Crews from Wisbech and March, and one from Norfolk, attended a fire at a boarded up property in Lords Lane at 5.09pm on Thursda, June 15.

Firefighters used a jet and a hose reel to extinguish the fire at the bungalow before returning to their stations by 9pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.