Firefighters battle blaze at industrial estate in Ramsey

Firefighters from across Cambridgeshire spent four hours fighting a blaze at an industrial estate last night.

Crews from Ramsey and Stanground fire stations were initially sent to the scene, on Ramsey’s High Lode Industrial Estate, in Stocking Fen Road, at 10.39pm last night.

They were later backed up by additional crews from Huntingdon, Cambridge, Whittlesey and Dogsthorpe.

The fire, in an industrial unit, was said to be under control by 2.26am this morning. The cause is still being investigated.

Large clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the unit, prompting Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to warn people living nearby to keep their windows shut.

One fire appliance is still on the scene this morning.