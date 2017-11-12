Firefighter set for retirement

After more than two decades helping to keep the people of Cambridgeshire safe, Russ Moon is now looking forward to spending more time with his three children and nine grandchildren.

The 52-year-old on-call crew commander retires this week after spending 22 years at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS).

And as well as being presented with a figurine by group commander Gary Mitchley to mark his retirement at a service on Tuesday, colleagues from across the services gathered at Whittlesey Fire Station in Cemetery Road to wish Russ well for the future.

Russ started his on-call career at Chatteris Fire Station where he worked for 10 years, before moving to Whittlesey for a further 12.

Speaking about his retirement, Russ said: “I have enjoyed being part of such a great team and built some great friendships.

“It’s been a privilege to provide such a professional service to the local community.

“I’d like to thank my wife Jane and three children James, Katie and Lucy for all of their support during my time at CFRS.

“I’d also like to thank my colleagues and CFRS for the opportunity to be part of such a great team and for the skills and knowledge I’ve developed in my role.”

Following his retirement Russ plans to spend more time with his family, including his nine young grandchildren.

Sharing his well-wishes was station commander Giles Grainger.

He said: “Russ is a well-respected crew commander who has helped many others over the years by leading crews and educating others with his knowledge.

“We wish him all the best in his retirement from CFRS and thank him for his commitment and dedication to the fire service and the communities he has served in Cambridgeshire.”