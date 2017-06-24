Fire warning over oily towels and clothing in dryers

Spas, pubs and restaurants in Cambridgeshire are being urged to ensure oil residues have been removed from clothing and towels before being placed into tumble dryers.

The warning comes after several recent incidents where clothing and towels from spas and restaurants were washed at too low a temperature leaving behind oil residues. The items were then placed inside a tumble dryer where the heat caused the oils to combust, setting fire to the materials and causing a fire inside the drum of the dryer.

Safety tips include ensuring wash temperatures and detergents are suitable for the optimum removal of oil-based contaminants; allowing laundry to complete the cooling cycle in the tumble dryer, shaking out laundry to ventilate before folding; ensuring stack or pile is well ventilated; and that you have a smoke alarm on each floor of your premises and that it is test regularly.

For further safety advice on how to keep kitchen appliances safe, visit www.cambsfire.gov.uk