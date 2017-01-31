Fire service issues advice after house fire starts in woodburner

As winter continues, people with woodburners have been reminded to clean the flues following a fire at a home in Wisbech over the weekend.

A crew from Wisbech was called out just after 3am on Sunday (January 29) after a fire started in the flue of a woodburner at a home in Burrettgate Road.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to look for hotspots within the woodburner and a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 5.50am.

Kevin Napier, head of community fire safety for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “If you are buying a woodburner make sure you get it fitted or installed by an expert and follow the manufacturer’s guidance on use.

“During the current cold spell we would also like to remind people with both woodburners and chimneys to have them cleaned if they haven’t been swept during the past year.

“Anyone with open fires or a log burner should also make sure they have carbon monoxide alarms as well as smoke alarms.”

For further safety advice as well as to find an approved retailer, installer and chimney sweep in your area, please visit the Hetas website at: www.hetas.co.uk.

Hetas is the official body recognised by the Government to approve biomass and solid fuel heating appliances, fuels and services including the registration of competent installers and servicing businesses.