Fire crews warning after stray firework causes Werrington blaze

A stray firework set fire to wheelie bins and the wall of a house in Werrington yesterday, Sunday October 30.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to some wheelie bins that had caught fire at a house in Uplands at 1.52am.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 2.12am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The fire was started by a stray firework setting fire to some dry leaves by the bins.

“We would remind residents to ensure they follow the safety instructions included with fireworks and to remove any combustibles from the area before lighting them.”