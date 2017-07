Fire crews tackled this van fire in Eastfield Road in Peterborough yesterday afternoon.

At 3.45pm on Monday, July 10, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a van fire in Eastfield Road.

The van fire on Eastfield Road. Photo: Phil Branston

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to station by 4.50pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental, by electrical.