Fire crews tackle three arsons in Peterborough overnight

Fire crews were called to three arson attacks overnight last night.

A crew from Stanground was first called to a bin on fire in Bifield in Orton Golday at 10.33pm.

Less than 10 minutes later a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to some rubbish on fire in Beckingham, Orton Goldhay.

A crew from Dogsthrope was then called to a deliberate car fire in Saxby Gardens at 12.06am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 0.47am.

All three fires are being treated as arson.

Anyone with information about the fires should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111