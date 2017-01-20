Fire crews tackle quick spreading fire in Wisbech

Fire crews were called to a quickly spreading building fire in Wisbech last night.

At 6.24pm on Thursday (19) Two crews from Wisbech were called to the blaze in West Street at 6.24pm on Thursday, January 19.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a two storey building that was quickly spreading to the neighbouring premises.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 9.35pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.