Fire crews tackle fire at Hampton Nature Reserve

Fire crews tackled a fire at Hampton Nature Reserve last night, Monday June 12.

A crew from Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade was called at 8.15pm to a straw fire at the back of a new factory in Applewood Drive, being built on the site of the Hampton Nature Reserve.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish three separate seats of fire and returned to their station by 9.11pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.