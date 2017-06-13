Fire crews tackle fire at Hampton Nature Reserve

Fire crews tackled a fire at Hampton Nature Reserve last night, Monday June 12.
A crew from Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade was called at 8.15pm to a straw fire at the back of a new factory in Applewood Drive, being built on the site of the Hampton Nature Reserve.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish three separate seats of fire and returned to their station by 9.11pm.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.