Fire crews tackle 10 arson attacks in Peterborough over Bank Holiday weekend

Firefighters in Peterborough were called to 10 separate arson attacks in Peterborough over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a rubbish fire in Manton which spread to an adjoining fence at 4pm on Friday, April 14.

A crew from Stanground was then called to some trees and a fence on fire in a play area in Welland Road at 4.17pm that afternoon.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were called to an arson attack on a 7-seater taxi on fire in Lavington Grange at 5.32pm the same day before crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to another car fire in Hurn Road at 6.54pm.

On Sunday, April 16, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a shed fire in Clarence Road at 2.58pm.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was then called to some bushes on fire in Normanton Road at 5.19pm before crews from Stanground and Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade were called to a sofa on fire in a derelict building in Padholme Road East at 7.16pm.

Firefighters attended a further three arson attacks on Monday April 17.

Firstly, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to some rubbish on fire in Freston at 12.25pm.

A crew from Stanground was then called to a rubbish fire in an underpass in Goldhay Way at 7.28pm before a crew from Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade was called to a large quantity of trees and fencing alight in Bright Street at 8.31pm.

All fires were set deliberately.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. - See more at: