Fire crews rush to tackle horsebox blaze at Peterborough petrol station

A fire could have become far worse if it had not been for the quick actions of fire crews in Peterborough this morning, Sunday August 13.

A horsebox caught on fire while on the forecourt of the Shell Petrol Station in Carr Road, Boongate, Peterborough.

The fire at the Boongate Shell station this morning

Fire crews rushed to the scene in order to ensure the fire did not spread and create a much more serious incident at the fuel station.

Meanwhile, the horsebox's owners were able to lead ensure all animals were led away from the scene to safety.

The cause of the fire was accidental. Nobody was injured in the incident.