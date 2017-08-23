Fire crews rush to prevent huge hay stack arson attack spreading to thatched cottage

Arsonists almost set fire to a thatched cottage as they torched a hay stack near Peterborough last night,

Crews from Thorney, Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to hay bales on fire close to a thatched property in Woodcroft Road, Marholm at 10.41pm on Tuesday, August 22.

Firefighters used two jets and one hose reel to extinguish the 10 metre by 20 metre fire which also involved a farm trailer.

They were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the thatched cottage.

Crews returned to their stations by 05.16am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.