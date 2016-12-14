Fire crews called to help pump out flood water after pipe bursts

Fire crews were called to help Anglian Water after a water pipe burst in Thorney.

Two Dogsthorpe crews were called to Wisbech Road at 6.23am to help pump flood water away from properties and the road after the burst pipe yesterday morning, Tuesday December 13.

The flooding at Thorney

Anglian Water said the pipe was repaired and the water was back on by 2.50pm yesterday.

Fire crews are not always sent pumps to flooding - There has to be in excess of 150mm of water before their equipment can be used to pump water away, and there has to be somewhere to pump it to without it having a detrimental effect elsewhere.