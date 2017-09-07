Fire at Peterborough takeaway

Fire crews were called to a Peterborough takeaway last night (Wednesday, September 6).
Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called out at just before 7.30pm to Eastfield Road.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a takeaway restaurant.
Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and had returned to their stations by 10.40pm.
The name of the takeaway has not been disclosed by the fire service.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.