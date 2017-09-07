Fire at Peterborough takeaway

Fire crews were called to a Peterborough takeaway last night (Wednesday, September 6).

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called out at just before 7.30pm to Eastfield Road.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a takeaway restaurant.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and had returned to their stations by 10.40pm.

The name of the takeaway has not been disclosed by the fire service.

The cause of the fire was accidental.