Final farewell for popular Peterborough city councillor

A final farewell has been paid to a city councillor who worked to help people while always having a smile on his face.

Marcus Sims died last month, and councillors and other dignitaries gathered at Crowland Abbey yesterday (Monday) for his funeral.

CAMRA members Ray Kennedy, John Temple, Bernie Grange and (right), Marcus Sims, load up the stillages on the embankment for the 33rd Peterborough beer festival

Cllr Sims represented the East Ward for Peterborough City Council, and was also well known for his time volunteering at the Peterborough Beer Festival.

The Mayor of Peterborough cllr David Sanders was one of the mourners at the funeral, and he wore a black mourning bag to cover the Peterborough crest on the Mayoral Chains.

Peterborough City Council also flew the flag at half mast above the Town Hall yesterday in tribute to cllr Sims.

A minute silence will be held at the full council meeting taking place tomorrow (Wednesday). Cllr Sims’ seat will be left vacant with his name bar on display throughout the meeting.

Funeral of Coun. Marcus Sims at Crowland Abbey. Councillors arriving EMN-171104-084141009

Cllr Sanders said: “Marcus was a hard-working, community-focussed and popular man which was highlighted by the wide range of people that attended his funeral. His life will also be remembered at this week’s Full Council meeting with a minute’s silence.

“I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to Marcus’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Details of a by-election have not been finalised by Peterborough City Council.

Funeral of Coun. Marcus Sims at Crowland Abbey. Stewart Jackson MP with Mayor David Sanders with the chain of office covered. EMN-171104-084207009