Fiancé skydives in memory of beloved Tasha

The fiancé of a Peterborough woman who passed away aged just 24 says he has gone from having everything to seeing the world as a “darker and colder place.”

Harry Luckhurst, who has been blind from birth, was speaking before attempting a tandem parachute jump at Sibson Airfield to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Harry and Tasha

It was a brain tumour which took the life of Tasha Floyd of Hampton Hargate in December 2015 after a long fight against the condition.

The couple first met at Loughborough College and were together for five years.

Harry (28), now of Folkestone in Kent, said: “She was extremely popular because she had such a loving and generous nature. She brought out the best in people and always could find a positive in the darkest of situations.

“This was most evident from how she could use humour and strength to fight her illness. Coping without her is a daily struggle for everyone who loved her.

“For me, it’s hard facing the fact that I had everything and now the world’s a darker and colder place.”

Tasha first had a brain tumour when she was 16 and was given less than a one percent chance of survival.

She fought off the tumour but ended up losing her vision. However, the tumour then returned eight years later.

Harry added: “She always wanted to do a jump to raise money, but because of her condition this wasn’t possible. So I did the jump because she was unable to.

“It was Natasha’s fervent wish that no one else should have to suffer from this dreadful disease so I am helping in a small way to help the charity and keep the memories of my soulmate alive.”

To donate to The Brain Tumour Charity, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harry-luckhurst.