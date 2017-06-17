Fete in Paston will be icing on the cake for 800-year-old church

All Saints’ Church’s 800th anniversary celebrations are in full swing, with two events already this month and the sparkling summer fete in Itter Park just around the corner.

On Sunday ,the church had a special 800th anniversary service and welcomed past clergy and the Bishop of Peterborough, the Rt Rev Donald Allister, who preached and presided.

The Rev Mark Bridgen said 120 people attended the special service and they enjoyed fellowship and food afterwards.

On show at the service were the winning cakes from the previous weekend’s 800th anniversary “bake-off”.

The event saw eight cakes entered in both categories – under 14 and over 14 - the winners being four-year-old Jasmine Barnes and Victoria Bowyer.

More than 80 people went along to enjoy the bake-off judging by the manager of the bakery department from Walton’s Morrisons store, followed by food, games and entertainment.

Meanwhile the summer fete in association with The Friends of Itter Park, on July 8, from noon to 4pm, promises to be better and bigger than ever.

The fete will be held in the historic park just across the road from the church on Fulbridge Road.

There will be more than 20 different stalls, fairground rides, games, an art exhibition, a history tent featuring details of the ‘dig’ of the Roman remains at Fane Road, a demonstration of Roman pottery making and live entertainment throughout the day featuring the dance group from Tu Danse Studios, the Peterborough Youth Ensemble and Zumba dancers.

There will be plenty of refreshments and a fancy dress competition as well.

The fete will be opened by the new Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor John Fox. Admission is free.