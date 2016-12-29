Festive cheer for homeless children

Santa brought some Christmas cheer to children and their families who spent the festive period in temporary accommodation in Peterborough.

Cross Keys Homes held a Christmas party at Stanground Community Centre, which saw Santa pay a visit and distribute gifts to children not only in CKH’s own temporary accommodation, but also those from across the city who had no permanent home at Christmas.

The huge involvement and generosity of 20 organisations made this event possible by donating gifts for all the children and parents, food for the party as well as food parcels, volunteering their time, transporting people to the party and supplying the free hire of the venue.

Thanks to: Castleton, Mears Group, DJ Brett Phillips, M & B Caterers, Good Time Entertainers, Toys R Us, IKEA, Tesco, Morrisons, Keepmoat, Lovells, Planet Ice, AMF Bowling and Bounce.

Stagecoach and Posh Carz provided the transport. The party also received support from Heart FM and Asda Toy Appeals, and of course, Stanground Community Association for the venue.