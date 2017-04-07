Fenland fire station closed after building is damaged

A Fenland fire station has had to close after the building was damaged.

Manea Fire Station, situated on Westfield Road, is currently closed off as investigation work takes place to establish the details of how the building structure was compromised. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Residents in the Fenland village have been advised that they will still be able to get a fire engine when they need it.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “I want to reassure the residents of Manea that they can still expect a fire engine to be with them in the fastest possible time in an emergency.

“The crew will be working with investigating officers and structural engineers during the coming days to ensure the station is safe and to find out what caused the building to collapse.”