Fenland couple set off on charity tractor run in memory of daughter

A Fenland couple have set off on a charity tractor run from Land’s End to John O’Groats in memory of their four-year-old daughter.

Alyson and Neil Clark, from Stonea, set off from Cornwall today and hope to reach the most northerly point of Scotland on Saturday.

The couple will tow a candy pink trailer in memory of their daughter Mikayla, who died from a brain stem tumour in April.

More than £16,000 has been raised for the East Anglian Children’s Hospices (EACH), which cared for her, and the couple hope to raise a further £10,000.

Mrs Clark said: “If EACH wasn’t there I don’t know what we would have done as we really felt we couldn’t be at home when Mikayla passed. It would have been too much.

“They are an essential lifeline for families. We will never forget what the staff did for us. The work they do is truly amazing”

Donations can be made via the couple’s Just Giving page, www.justgiving.com/Princess-Mikayla.

Sponsors are also being sought to help bring the tractor and trailer back from Scotland at the end of the trip.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the EACH Cambridgeshire fundraising team on 01223 204916 or email cambs@each.org.uk.