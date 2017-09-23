Fengate watch group launches new website

Around 450 residents from the Connect 21 Potters Way Estate, Fengate, met up for the first time to launch a Neighbourhood Watch on the estate.
Keir, the estate developers, sponsored the street signs and eight new street co-ordinators met the local police community support officer, enjoyed cakes and purchased crime prevention items from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Watch Association.
Carla Ragless, the new area co-ordinator responsible for overseeing the initiative, said: “ It was great to see my neighbours meeting each other for the first time. I am very pleased with the strong interest”.
Toni Cray, chair of the city wide network added: “There has been continued interest in the Watch network across the city this year.
“This Fengate group have done very well to get everyone signed up.”
