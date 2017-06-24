Family’s fabulous fundraising efforts

A family have gone to extraordinary lengths to raise thousands of pounds in honour of their mum, sister and wife.

Carole Glenn died at Thorpe Hall Hospice in December following a courageous battle against cancer.

Following her death, husband David, daughters Anna and Daniella and seven grandchildren, Carole’s three brothers Tim, Chris and Rob and their families joined forces to raise £24,000 for the Sue Ryder hospice.

The fundraising efforts started at Carole’s funeral.

David (68), stood up to make a toast and pledged, to skydive to raise money for Thorpe Hall Hospice.

“I knew if I made a very public commitment, I couldn’t back out of it,” said David.

Three months later, he climbed aboard a small aircraft to jump from 12,000 feet.

He said: “I’m not very good with heights or aeroplanes so it was certainly a challenge,

“I’m not a brave person but as I tumbled out of the plane and then drifted to earth all I thought about was Carole. She was so strong, I’d always taken my strength from her and I was doing this in her memory.”

The latest fundraising event was a 17-mile walk from Carole’s home in Torfrida Drive. Led by Daniella and Anna, 11 of Carole’s female relatives and closest friends were joined by hospice nurse LucyWorthington-Nash on the final stretch down Thorpe Hall’s driveway.

The family launched their fundraising mission after praising the care Carole received at the care home.

By the time Carole was diagnosed with lung cancer in March 2016, the disease had spread to her lymph nodes. Two different types of chemotherapy failed to provide a cure. Carole was admitted to Thorpe Hall on December 2 last year.

David said: “The minute she arrived she relaxed,

“She’d had enough of hospitals but the hospice was more like a hotel. Everyone was so kind. The whole family visited and without exception everyone knew we were in the right place.”

Carole died the following day, minutes before the clock struck midnight marking her 69th birthday. David said: “It was ironic – Carole had a fear of getting old, as it was she died before she got any older.”

It was at Carole’s wake, in her brother Tim Stubbs’s pub, the Red Lion in Warmington, that the fundraising began in earnest with angel-shaped wine glass markers being sold.

David added: “Of course, we all wish Carole was here and that we weren’t fundraising in her memory. But if we can help other families in the same position by supporting Thorpe Hall then we will.

“We had no idea we’d get so much support but it’s testament to the type of person Carole was and the relationships she had with people who knew her,” said David. “I am just so proud of everyone – and, of course, of her.”