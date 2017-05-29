Families share recipes for new Peterborough cookbook

Peterborough families have shared their favourite recipes for a cookbook created by the National Literacy Trust and City College Peterborough.

The Peterborough Family Cookbook features recipes from families across the city, with recipes from different cultures. The colourful cookbook also includes book quotes and food facts.

One recipe - ‘Pre-game Pasta’ - is from James Ferrara, captain of the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team. To pick up a free copy of the cookbook, visit Peterborough Central Library in Broadway or City College Peterborough in Brook Street.