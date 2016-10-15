Families enjoy Super Kitchen

Dozens of people attended a new Super Kitchen event to meet new people and try delicious food.

The event, held by City College Peterborough, saw over 60 people attend to meet new people and enjoy a quality meal, served by volunteers. Super Kitchen is an initiativeaimed at those who may struggle to feed their families because of hardship or low income or those who experience social isolation. Perri Luparia, Enterprise Manager at City College Peterborough said: “I am delighted to see so many members of the Peterborough community coming together and engaging with one another from this initiative.

City College Peterborough will be hosting their next Super Kitchen event on October 27 from 4-6pm. For details call 01733 761361