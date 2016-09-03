Families choo choose garden day

Over £440 was raised for the Peterborough Association for the Blind with a garden day last weekend.

Around 100 people turned up to Keith Richardson’s home in Apsley Way, Longthorpe, for his Little Puffers open garden day which fortunately was adorned by sunshine. Keith was able to show off his model railway with four trains on it which delighted the children who attended. “Nobody wanted to go home,” he said. “Children love little trains going round.” The day ran from 2pm to 5pm and also included an auctioning of cakes, with a highest bid of £11 helping to raise money for charity. Keith, who is approaching his 80s, has been hosting his open garden day for a decade now, although this year’s event was the first since 2014 after he had to cancel last year. Keith has now been enjoying his hobby for over 10 years.