Extra police patrols in Peterborough following Manchester attack

The Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police has said there will be extra patrols in Peterborough and around the county today following last night’s terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Chief Constable Alex Wood paid tribute to the victims of the attack and sought to reassure members of the public in Cambridgeshire.

He said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have died or been injured in the horrific incident in Manchester and all those affected by this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police and all of the emergency services responding to this incident.

“While there is no specific intelligence suggesting an imminent threat to Cambridgeshire we will continue to monitor the situation and have increased patrols in the county.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and take the usual sensible measure to protect the public.”