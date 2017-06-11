Experiencing the world of work

Just before the half term break, Year 10 students at The Deepings School took part in a two-week period of work experience, where they had opportunities to experience the world of work through a superb range of placements, both locally and further afield.

Boots, Marks & Spencer, Park Air, Tesco, Anglia Co-op, Vivacity, RAF Wittering, Peterborough United FC, John Lewis, Bauer Media, solicitors, architects, vets and local primary and nursery schools were just some of the 200+ organisations who provided a placement.

Mrs Linda Taylor who manages the work experience programme said: “We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to all the companies and organisations that have provided a placement to our students. We are proud of the way students conducted themselves and this experience will enable them to further develop their work related skills and help in their future career planning. An opportunity to experience the world of work at first hand enables students to consider their post 16 options more realistically.”