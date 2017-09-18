Works to prevent fly-tipping at Peterborough hotspot are completed

Works to prevent fly-tipping at a field in Peterborough were completed last week.

Station Commander Wayne Swales, the deputy head of the SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service, said an earth bund around the field in Parnwell was being finished off last week to prevent vehicles from getting on.

Norwood Lane

Waste including vans, cars and gas cylinders has cluttered the site, and last November Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said fires on the land were putting lives at risk.

The solution, according to station commander Swales came following a series of meetings to discuss the problem which he described as a “significant drain on our resources.”

He added: “The land owner had the area cleared and defences were put in place to stop people from getting on to fly-tip.”

The fly-tipping hotspot of Norwood Lane in Paston is next in line for the PES to tackle.

Station commander Swales said: “What we have to do is take the same approach - everybody sit down and work through your individual problems and come out with a joint approach.”