Sports clubs happy as Peterborough’s Central Park gets new fence

Central Park has received a boost with a new fence now erected around the bowling green, a month after a bowls match there was ruined by a group of youths.

The news has been welcomed by Park Crescent Bowlers, which plays its home matches at the park, after it warned that it could fold unless urgent action was taken by Peterborough City Council.

New fencing installed at Central Park around the bowls and croquet greens. Bowlers from the Park Cresent Bowlers Club EMN-170108-124209009

Club chairman Phillip Makepeace said: “Park Crescent Bowlers and Peterborough Croquet Club are delighted that the long awaited fence meant to enclose their greens is in place.

“We hope that it will help protect all three greens from the vandalism, misuse and anti-social behaviour that has been experienced over the past two years and which culminated in recent green invasions while both clubs were playing league matches.

“While all of us accept that there could be a further need of fencing (for which quotations are being sort) the present provision would seem to have helped a great deal in addressing the problems.

“We all look forward to a trouble free conclusion to the bowls and croquet season and would like to thank the council for their investment in the future of our sports in Peterborough’s wonderful Central Park.”

In early July, Park Crescent’s match against West Ward Bowls Club was regularly interrupted with elderly players sworn at and intimidated by a group of youths.

A council spokesman said: “A new fence has been installed at the bowling green with the layout agreed with the Friends of Central Park group and bowling and croquet clubs.

“We will continue to work with these groups and an attendant is on site 7.15am to 7pm daily, and the green’s entry gates will be locked out of these hours.”

Cllr John Peach, Conservative member for Park ward, welcomed the news. He said: “I am very pleased that the council have again invested in Central Park. The new fence is strong and looks great as its painted green.

“Let’s hope the users of the bowling greens and tennis courts find it useful in keeping out non-players.”

Friends of Central Park chair Tony Forster said: “I think it’s unfortunate we’ve had to have the fence, but it’s probably in the circumstances the least worst option.

“The biggest concern remains we do not have the staff in the park to deal with issues.”