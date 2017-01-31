Sammy the Seal back in Peterborough...but not everyone is pleased to see him

Not for the first time over the past few years it would appear Sammy the Seal is back at Orton Locks - but not everyone is thrilled about it.

While many will be pleased to the seal back enjoying Peterborough’s waterways, it’s bad news for fishermen.

Peterborough Telegraph angling correspondent Ken Wade said: “For those out for a weekend stroll along the River Nene I am sure it’s a wonderful sight to see a seal this far up the river.

“Not so happy will be the anglers I suspect or the Environment Agency for that matter, both will be reluctant to come out and say anything, but with Orton Locks a prime section of the river and an area that has seen several restockings of fish in recent years, its not going to take a seal that long to eat its way through fish stocks.

“All we can hope for is that he quickly finds his way back home, well at least to the tidal side of the Dog and Doublet Sluice gates in double quick or we could be back to square one on what is at present a top quality fishery.

“It could be worse I suppose as Dolphins have been seen in the River Ouse.”

