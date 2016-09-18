Recycle ‘unusual suspects’

Residents are being urged to recycle ‘the unusual suspects’ to boost the city’s green credentials.

Amey and Peterborough City Council are supporting National Recycle Week, which takes place between September 12 and 16, by encouraging residents to recycle a greater range of items.

This year, National Recycle Week organised by WRAP, is promoting ‘recycling the unusual suspects’, which aims to encourage people to recycle those items that often get forgotten such as aerosol cans, foil trays, beauty cream jars and toilet roll tubes.

Councillor Elsey, Cabinet Member for waste services and street scene at Peterborough City Council, said: “Recycling is already making a big difference thanks to the dedication of Peterborough residents, but it remains a priority in saving the environment and money.”

For more information about which items you can and can’t recycle visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/rubbish-and-recycling/bin-waste-advice/