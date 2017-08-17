Peterborough to get new and bigger Household Recycling Centre

A new Household Recycling Centre is to be built in Peterborough.

The centre will be based in Fengate (the road) and will be more than double the size of the current facility in Dogsthorpe which will have been replaced by summer 2018.

According to Peterborough City Council, the new centre will have improved vehicle access, be easier for people to use and provide more space for residential waste and recycling.

The majority of the new facility will have roof cover and will incorporate a former warehouse building on the council-owned site.

The council is to pay FCC Environment (UK) Ltd nearly £7.5 million to build the new centre and to operate it for the next 10 years.

Cllr Gavin Elsey, cabinet member for waste and street scene, said: “The new Household Recycling Centre will represent a multi-million pound investment in waste and recycling for our growing city. This is a much-needed upgrade to the current facility which is no longer fit for purpose.

“We’ve listened to residents about what they wanted to see in the new HRC and it will be a big improvement once it’s opened to the public. The centre is free to use, open all year and I would encourage all residents with excess rubbish, recycling or garden waste to make good use of it.”

The current centre at Welland Road in Dogsthorpe is operated by HW Martin Waste Ltd and will close once the Fengate facility - which will be located close to the city’s Energy Recovery Facility - is up and running.

The council said the Dogsthorpe centre is “not sufficient to cope with the volumes of waste generated at present by residents in the city and therefore is unsuitable for providing the required service in the next 20 years.”

More information about waste and recycling can be found on the council’s website.