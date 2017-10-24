Peterborough dad’s anger as girl nearly picks up needle in Central Park

A Peterborough dad says he will not return to Central Park in a hurry after finding needles on a visit with a group of children.

Mark Barrett said his eight-year-old son Jayden had to stop a little girl from picking up a needle at the award-winning park yesterday (Monday, October 23).

Photos of the needles in Central Park. Photo: Mark Barrett

He added: “It’s bad enough with the needles but there’s so many alcohol cans and broken bottles in and around the garden of the park.

“We took 11 children with us all excited to play the love on rock game. We ended up pulling them away from areas as soon as we found these and we won’t be going back in a hurry.”

A spokesman for Amey, which looks after the park on behalf of Peterborough City Council, said: “We can confirm that the needles have been safely removed.

“We’d also advise local residents not to touch discarded needles, syringes or other injecting equipment.

“Their first action should be to report it to the city council on 01733 747 474, where trained personnel will attend and safely remove the offending items.

“This service is operated during normal working hours (Monday-Friday, 8am - 4.30pm), as well as out of hours by calling 01733 864 157.”