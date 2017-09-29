Locations revealed for free bulky waste collections in Peterborough

Free bulky waste collections are taking place in Peterborough over the next three weeks, with community freighters visiting six locations in the city.

As part of the city’s new fly-tipping campaign #LovePeterborough the freighters (large bin lorries) will be in use from tomorrow, with residents able to bring their bulky waste to be collected for free.

The dates and venues for the community freighters are:

Saturday, September 30

. 10.15am-noon: Welland – car park in Charteries in Normanton Road-Redmile Walk

. 12.30pm-2.15pm: Paston – Chadburn in front of number 35

Saturday, October 7

. 10.15am-noon: North – Thistlemoor Road, at the dead end

. 12.30pm-2.15pm: Park – Dogsthorpe end of Alma Road

Saturday, October 14

. 10.15am-noon: Ravensthorpe – rear of 100 Brookfurlong

. 12.30pm-2.15pm: Central – link Road between Cromwell Road and Gladstone Street.

People can bring a wide range of bulky waste items.

These can be things such as: beds, mattresses, sofas, chairs, tables, bookcases, garden furniture, microwaves, carpets, rugs, prams etc.

There will also be staff at the freighters so you can ask them for advice on what will be accepted.

More information can be found at: www.peterborough.gov.uk/lovepboro.