Grants for community groups

Grants are on offer from a windfarm development to help local community groups improve their environment.

All bids for the funding must clearly demonstrate the project’s environmental benefit but a wide range of schemes could be eligible.

They include ones promoting energy efficiency, wildlife conservation, waste recycling and car sharing.

Other ideas are also welcome.

The Glassmoor Local Environment Fund has money available for groups from Whittlesey, Pondersbridge, Ramsey Mereside, Eastrea and Coates.

Any applications in the current bidding process must submitted by Monday, June 26. For more details about the fund, as well as application forms and advice, call Rebecca Robinett on 01354 654321 or email: rrobinett@fenland.gov.uk.