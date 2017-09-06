Free bulky waste collections to be trialled by Peterborough City Council

Peterborough City Council is set to trial free bulky waste collections for residents.

The initiative will begin in the autumn and the start date will be announced in the coming weeks.

During the three-month trial bulky waste collections will be free of charge.

Evidence will be collected to assess the impact the free scheme has on the number of fly-tipping incidents which will then be reviewed by councillors.

The total number of collections per day will be limited during the trial and they will take place on specific days for certain areas.

Households will not be able to have more than one collection during the trial period and residents will need to book a collection slot once the trial dates are announced.

Running alongside the trial will be a series of events where residents can bring their waste to locations in their community to be collected in large freighter lorries. These collections will be advertised locally and start at the end of September.

A new Household Recycling Centre, double the size of the current facility, will also open next summer.

Cllr Gavin Elsey, cabinet member for waste and street scene, said: “Fly-tipping is a stain on the look and feel of the city and our job is to clear it as quickly as possible and ultimately prevent it from happening in the first place.

“Currently the city council is having to deal with around 800 fly-tips in the city every month.

“Residents have asked us for free bulky waste collections so we’re going to run the trial to see if this reduces fly-tipping across the city.

“We will need to evaluate how successful the trial is in reducing fly-tipping in the city before any future decisions are made. The trial will begin in the autumn and we will further publicise the scheme to residents once dates are confirmed.”

The council introduced £23 charges for bulky waste collections in 2010.

Recently, MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya said she would spend £800 of her own money every month to pay for van collections of bulky and electrical waste after promising to “put my money where my mouth is.”

Fly-tipping costs Peterborough City Council more than £200,000 a year to clean up, and enforcement chiefs have previously admitted they are being overrun by the amount of rubbish being dumped.

In Nottingham, the city council recently credited free bulky waste collections for the number of fly-tips in the city falling by more than 42 percent over the past four years, according to the Nottingham Post.

A cabinet member decision notice will now need to be approved before the trial begins.

The number of items per household will be limited and certain items such as builders’ waste will not qualify for the initiative.

