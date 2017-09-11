ENVIRONMENT CAPITAL SERIES: Peterborough meeting air quality targets

Peterborough is meeting its target for air quality, according to the city council.

However, the authority said emissions of Sulphur Dioxide are being exceeded near Flag Fen due to brickworks in Whittlesey, which is under the control of Fenland District Council.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “An Annual Status Report is submitted to DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) and the prescribed pollutants which are monitored in Peterborough are analysed to see if they require further assessment.

“The main pollutants of concern in the Peterborough district, as in most areas of the UK, are associated with road traffic, in particular NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) and particulate matter at locations close to busy, congested roads where people may live, work or shop.

The 2016 Annual Status Report determined that no exceedances have been noted in any of the locations monitored.”

.The full report can be viewed at: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/upload/www.peterborough.gov.uk/business/environmental-health/.